Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.72) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 166.23 ($2.01).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 128.46 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,141.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($460,371.16).

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.