Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 155

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.88) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.40) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.50.

MAKSY opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

