Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

DNN stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $858.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 323.13%. Equities analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

