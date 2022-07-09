Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.42.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

