DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $131,310.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.01233070 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00121845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

