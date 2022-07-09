DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $63.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002070 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,697,613 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.