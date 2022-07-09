Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

DRI opened at $116.78 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.84.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.