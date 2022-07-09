Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth $497,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

