Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating for the company.
Shares of DSITF opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Currys has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23.
Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.
