Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cummins by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

CMI stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

