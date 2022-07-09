CryptoZoon Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $568,426.02 and $158,778.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00130499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00560127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,747,082 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

