Crust (CRU) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.41 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005671 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00538155 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00176468 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

