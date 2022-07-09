Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $20.45 or 0.00094613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

