Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $404.53 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.