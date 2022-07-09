Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.53 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

