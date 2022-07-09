Contrasting Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 0 0 N/A Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ozon has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A Ozon -33.28% -177.42% -31.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and Ozon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.55 $4.78 million N/A N/A Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($4.20) -2.76

Hour Loop has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Summary

Hour Loop beats Ozon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop (Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Ozon (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

