Contrasting Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) & Its Rivals

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) is one of 946 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eliem Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eliem Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eliem Therapeutics Competitors 2709 12425 38571 610 2.68

Eliem Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 618.78%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.15%. Given Eliem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eliem Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A -$47.48 million -0.79 Eliem Therapeutics Competitors $1.85 billion $247.89 million -2.97

Eliem Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eliem Therapeutics. Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -37.56% -26.91% Eliem Therapeutics Competitors -3,134.91% -136.37% -9.13%

Summary

Eliem Therapeutics beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops preclinical pipeline programs, such as Kv7 Program for pain, epilepsy, and depression; and Anxiolytic for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

