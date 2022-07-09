Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,618 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.17 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

