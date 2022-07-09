Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 96 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

