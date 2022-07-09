Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 787 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $279.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.67.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

