Comparing Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

This table compares Annovis Bio and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -37.83% -36.86% Checkpoint Therapeutics -26,592.46% -173.15% -118.75%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Annovis Bio and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Annovis Bio currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.12%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,624.14%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Annovis Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annovis Bio and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$14.49 million ($2.16) -6.76 Checkpoint Therapeutics $270,000.00 391.07 -$56.67 million ($0.85) -1.36

Annovis Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Checkpoint Therapeutics. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annovis Bio (Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. It is also developing ANVS405 for protecting the traumatic brain injury and stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing Olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.