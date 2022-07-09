Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

