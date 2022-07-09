Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $21,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

