Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Up 1.4%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 11,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 32,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.