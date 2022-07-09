CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Position Increased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,880 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,100,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,941 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.34.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.48 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

