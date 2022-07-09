China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) vs. Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Head to Head Comparison

China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO – Get Rating) and Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Marine Food Group and Utz Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands $1.18 billion 1.73 $20.56 million $0.29 50.38

Utz Brands has higher revenue and earnings than China Marine Food Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Marine Food Group and Utz Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A Utz Brands 2.04% 5.20% 2.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Marine Food Group and Utz Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Utz Brands 0 4 2 0 2.33

Utz Brands has a consensus price target of $18.42, indicating a potential upside of 26.06%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Volatility & Risk

China Marine Food Group has a beta of -39.89, meaning that its stock price is 4,089% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utz Brands beats China Marine Food Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Marine Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc. operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names. The company distributes its products to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers though direct shipments, distributors, and direct store delivery routes. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

