Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.72

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.72 and traded as high as $46.99. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 5,522 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

