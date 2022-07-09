Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.72

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.72 and traded as high as $46.99. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 5,522 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.72%.
In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.