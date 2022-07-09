Center For Asset Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 124,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

OTIS stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

