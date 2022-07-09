Center For Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

NYSE SRE opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.