Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

