Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 178 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $147.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average is $202.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

