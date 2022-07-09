Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $92.42 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,845,571 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

