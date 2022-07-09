Carry (CRE) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $38.77 million and $1.85 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00053375 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011468 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

