Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 33 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 56.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $323.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.14. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

