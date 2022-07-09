Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 186 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWM stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

