Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,861 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 10.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 902,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,713,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.