Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $71.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65.

