Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases £172.50 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller purchased 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £172.50 ($208.89).

Shares of Capita stock opened at GBX 25.86 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.70. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The stock has a market cap of £435.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94.

CPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

