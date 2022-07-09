Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,415.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

