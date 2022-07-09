Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 838 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.19.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

