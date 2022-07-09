Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $88.73 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

