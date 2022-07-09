Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,786 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,663,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of IVOV opened at $147.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.11.

