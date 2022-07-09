Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
