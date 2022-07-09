Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.