Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.71. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

