Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.95.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.71. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
