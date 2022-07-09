Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of BAM.A opened at C$58.91 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$55.51 and a 12 month high of C$79.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.