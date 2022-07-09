Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of BAM.A opened at C$58.91 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$55.51 and a 12 month high of C$79.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$60.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.47 per share, with a total value of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at C$24,439,138.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total transaction of C$24,520,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,342,421.18.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

