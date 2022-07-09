Brokers Offer Predictions for Ferrari’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferrari in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferrari’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $193.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.80 and its 200-day moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.