Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.91). Approximately 190,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 437,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.92).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £223.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.