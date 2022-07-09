Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.91). Approximately 190,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 437,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £223.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.