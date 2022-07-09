BP (LON:BP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.48) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.54) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.93)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.48) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 510 ($6.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.45) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.14).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 386.55 ($4.68) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 456 ($5.52). The stock has a market cap of £74.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s payout ratio is -23.78%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 82 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($444.85). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($377.63). Insiders have acquired a total of 254 shares of company stock worth $105,066 in the last quarter.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

