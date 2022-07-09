Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE:BSX opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.