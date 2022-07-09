BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Volume Hits $102,916.00

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $179,222.90 and approximately $102,916.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,684.07 or 0.99918802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00042400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024348 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,055 coins and its circulating supply is 891,267 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

